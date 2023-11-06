Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $219.04. 162,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,050. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.