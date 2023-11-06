Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 102.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

