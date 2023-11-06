Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

