Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$741.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$32.81.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

