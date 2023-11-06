Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 539 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZN opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.