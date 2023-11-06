Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 22,728 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,177,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.8 %

WBA stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.