Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.