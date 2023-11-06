Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,978 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 107.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

