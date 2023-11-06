Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $187,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

