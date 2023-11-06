Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

