Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

