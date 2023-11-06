Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $26.54 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.1% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 325,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 396,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,126. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

