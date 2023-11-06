Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

ATVI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

