Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,563. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.35.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

