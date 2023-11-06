BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $576.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.