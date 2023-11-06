Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATH. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.88.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

TSE ATH opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

