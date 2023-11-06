Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 84,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,575. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $854.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

