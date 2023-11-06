American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
