American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

