Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 866 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 662,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,500. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

