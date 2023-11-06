Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,744 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.79. 74,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

