Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.87. 631,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,185. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

