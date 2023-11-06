Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $640,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.79. 1,401,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,547. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

