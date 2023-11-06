Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $324,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.