Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

ALKS stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

