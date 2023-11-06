AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

