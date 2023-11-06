Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $564.36. 388,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.74 and a 200-day moving average of $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.57 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $256.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

