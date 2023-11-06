Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.