AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.90. 878,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

