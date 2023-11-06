93,376 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 4,979,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Aerospace & Defense stocks under $5
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.