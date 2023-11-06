93,376 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 4,979,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,867. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.