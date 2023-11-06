3,415 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

