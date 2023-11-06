26,844 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,230. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.