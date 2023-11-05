Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.59. 2,398,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

