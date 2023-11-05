Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

