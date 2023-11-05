TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.