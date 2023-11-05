TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$14.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.63.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.6637977 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

