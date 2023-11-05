TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading 1.5% Higher

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.44 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.49). 301,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 318,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.18. The stock has a market cap of £25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TheWorks.co.uk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. TheWorks.co.uk’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

