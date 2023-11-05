The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,189. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

