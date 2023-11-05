The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

Several research firms recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

