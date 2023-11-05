Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.76. 1,478,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,308. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.44.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

