Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $43.37 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,224. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,345,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

