Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 7,398 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.62. 3,742,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.