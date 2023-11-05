Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $47,700.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $57.77 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.