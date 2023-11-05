Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,762,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,867. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $476.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

