Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

