StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

