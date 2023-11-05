SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 477,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 405,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 381.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

