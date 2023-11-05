Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 2,379 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.