Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $900,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.