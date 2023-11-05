Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $45.63 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

