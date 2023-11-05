Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $45.63 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

